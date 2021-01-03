Floyd Little, Broncos Hall of Fame running back, dies at 78

DENVER — Broncos Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little passed away at the age of 78. Little had been publicly battling cancer since May 2020 and entered hospice care in late November.
Litte was the sixth pick in the NFL/AFL 1967 draft. In nine seasons with the Bronco Little amassed 6,323 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. He recorded the Broncos first-ever 1,000 yard rushing season in 1971. He earned himself the nickname “The Franchise” as he became one of the best players of his era. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.