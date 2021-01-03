Floyd Little, Broncos Hall of Fame running back, dies at 78

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little speaks during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos n Denver. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey, File )

DENVER — Broncos Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little passed away at the age of 78. Little had been publicly battling cancer since May 2020 and entered hospice care in late November.

Litte was the sixth pick in the NFL/AFL 1967 draft. In nine seasons with the Bronco Little amassed 6,323 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. He recorded the Broncos first-ever 1,000 yard rushing season in 1971. He earned himself the nickname “The Franchise” as he became one of the best players of his era. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.