Florissant pharmacist acquitted of all sexual assault charges

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A jury in Teller County found a Florissant pharmacist not guilty on three sexual assault charges Friday afternoon.

Brent Stein, 47, was arrested on June 21.

Stein’s attorney, Alison Blackwell said it was a good day for the criminal justice system. She issued the following statement:

I really feel like justice prevailed here. It was a good day for the rule of law and a good day, especially for the constitution. Dr. Stein has really lost everything as a result of these allegations. Florissant is a small community so just bringing these allegations out, he lost his pharmacy, he lost his reputation, and he is hoping to rebuild that, at this point. We have the presumption of innocence and we all enjoy that right and he wasn’t afforded that right because everyone jumped to conclusions about him. In the end, the alleged victim testimony just wasn’t persuasive. In these times, a shift in politics and a shift in awareness regarding sexual assault victims, there is a movement to believe people who claim to be victims of sexual assault. In this case, it just wasn’t true. I am just very very glad that the jury did such a good job with putting feelings aside and looking at the evidence, which they did and they came to the right conclusion that Brent Stein is not guilty of any of these things. The system worked really and he can start rebuilding his life. Alison Blackwell, Stein’s Attorney

When asked if Stein would stay in Florissant, Blackwell told FOX21 News “to be determined.”

“We were hoping the truth would come out, now he can decide what he wants to do and doesn’t know what he is going to do right now,” Blackwell added.

Stein owned Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant. Brent Stein’s pharmacy license is still listed as active, according to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies database.

The woman who accused him of sexual assault did not apologize, according to Blackwell. Teller County Deputies had previously reported more victims came forward to report unwanted sexual conduct by Stein. His attorney would not comment on whether she was the only victim.