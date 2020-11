USAFA-- Air Force Football Head Coach Troy Calhoun earned his 100th win with at the Academy Friday night against the New Mexico Lobos.

Air Force's 356 yards on the ground paved the way to the 28-0 win. Sophomore fullback Brad Roberts ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Calhoun's 100th win as the Falcons head coach is 14 seasons in the making.