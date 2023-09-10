(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A half-a-century-old cold case has been thrust back into the spotlight with the recent arrest of 86-year-old Keith Emmanuel Smith. Smith was taken into custody in connection with a murder that occurred 55 years ago.

The case involves the death of 14-month-old Roxanne Archuletta, whose life was cut short in 1967. According to 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, Smith was arrested on Tuesday, September 5, and faces a second-degree murder charge, classified as a Class 2 felony, for his alleged involvement in this crime.

According to the 11th D.A., Smith was indicted by a grand jury, marking the first time a grand jury was impaneled in the 11th Judicial District for this case. Florence Police Department Detectives Jeff Worley and Alex Wold initiated a renewed investigation in 2021, reigniting hope for justice in a case that had long remained unsolved.

“Although we are still very early in the process, we are excited to be able to utilize the grand jury in our attempt to solve this cold case and bring justice to the victims,” said Stanley in a statement, also emphasizing that Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The baby’s obituary from 1967 identifies her as the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Archuletta Florence. Roxanne was survived by a sister, LaCole, as well as paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Archuletta of Florence, maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred DelDuca, and great-grandmother Mrs. Mary Morelli of Rockvale.

Smith currently remains in custody at the Fremont County Jail, with his mug shot yet to be released.

FOX21 will continue to cover this case as further developments are made.