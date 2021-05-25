Florence Jr/Sr High School move to remote learning due to school threats, one suspect in custody

FLORENCE, Colo. — Florence Jr./Sr. High School will be on remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday after multiple threats were made to the school.

On Tuesday, around 11 a.m. the Florence School Resource Officer (SRO) received multiple reports from students that a teen had allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Florence Jr/Sr. High School. The SRO and RE-2 school officials decided to put the school on heightened alert status.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Canon City Police Department were sent information regarding the 17-year-old suspect. A few hours later, a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy located and attempted to contact the suspect in Canon City. According to Florence PD, the suspect was detained after a brief foot pursuit, and a stolen firearm was located in his possession. The juvenile was placed in custody by the Canon City Police for possession of the stolen firearm.

Around 4:00 p.m. Florence Police received an additional 3rd party threat of a shooting at the school. According to Florence PD, after a discussion with police, school officials decided to move to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday for the Florence Jr/Sr. High School.

The investigation is still ongoing.