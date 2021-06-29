Flash flood warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Interstate 70 is closed both directions as rain continues over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and a flash flood warning has been issued.

The highway is closed off from the Dotsero exit to the West Glenwood Springs exit.

The Colorado Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time for the safety closure to be lifted.

The same area was closed for an extended period of time on Saturday and afternoon to overnight Sunday due to mudslides from the burn scar.

