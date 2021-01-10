Five teens charged after assaulting Cedar Springs Hospital staff

COLORADO SPRINGS — Five teens are being charged after assaulting staff and running away from the Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services Hospital, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the facility on Southgate Road in Colorado Springs.

Police say they were advised multiple patients were “rioting, overriding the facility, destroying property, and overtaking the staff.”

Cedar Springs staff stated they wished to press charges. Officers identified five teens who were taken into custody.

Several members of the Cedar Springs staff suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The teens were arrested for multiple charges to include 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault, and harassment.