Five student-athletes at CSU-Pueblo positive for COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — Five Colorado State University-Pueblo students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CSU-Pueblo COVID-19 Response and Planning Team.

Four of those students live in on-campus housing and had already been placed in quarantine.

Since receiving confirmation of positive test results, those students are now being isolated in their residence halls.

Another student, who lives off-campus and has been in quarantine, is also now in isolation.

Each of the five cases are student-athletes, according to the CSU-Pueblo COVID-19 Response and Planning Team.

The university said it enacted internal contact tracing immediately after it was notified of the positive test results.

The school told FOX21 News that all potentially exposed individuals have been notified of that risk via their university email. 

