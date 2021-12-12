One person dead, four people injured following major crash on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been injured and at least one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard Saturday morning.

UPDATE: Around 11:49 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard, just south of the Briargate Parkway overpass. Responding officers discovered an SUV had collided with a pick-up truck.

According to CSPD, a silver Jeep SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Powers Boulevard when it struck a blue Ford pick-up truck, which was heading north. The driver, and sole occupant, of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four occupants of the Ford were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. At least two of them suffered serious injuries; the extent of injuries for the other two have yet to be determined.

At this time, police do not know if the driver of the Jeep was experiencing medical issues prior to the crash. Currently, drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected.

Based on CSPD’s data, this is the 46th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

Northbound Powers Boulevard traffic was diverted during the duration of the investigation. Traffic resumed normal operations around 4:50 p.m.

