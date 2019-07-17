Five people arrested in multiple Pueblo County illegal marijuana grow busts

PUEBLO, Colo. — Narcotics Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office have arrested five people, all with ties to Cuba, and located nearly 250 marijuana plants, some almost nine-feet tall, after executing search warrants at five residences in Pueblo County.

Some marijuana plants found in Wednesday’s bust reach more than nine feet tall.

It was all part of a special operation conducted Wednesday. The plants have an estimated street value of $250,000.

Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Colorado Department of Revenue executed search warrants at three homes in Pueblo West, one in Avondale and one in Northern Pueblo County, after receiving tips of possible illegal marijuana grow operations. All but one of the homes where the warrants were executed had active marijuana grow operations.

State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per home.

Detectives located 82 mature plants from a home on Buffalo Bill Lane and arrested Denis Mahique, 48. They found 73 plants from a home on Gold Rush Lane, and arrested Daylin Rodriguez, 28. At a home on Lupine Court, 36 plants were found and one person, Jose Brigido, 55, was arrested. And at an Avondale residence, 54 mature plants, some almost 9-feet tall, were seized and Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 56 and Mildrey Rabade Alfonso, 47, were arrested. Detectives also found an undetermined amount of money purposely and strategically hidden on the property.

All five suspects were each arrested for cultivation of marijuana. They have been booked into Pueblo County Jail. Detectives are still investigating whether there is a connection between the four grow operations.

“The fact we are still finding these types of illegal grows in our community demonstrates the Black Market is still operating in Pueblo County,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I want to thank our citizens who are reporting when they see any suspicious activity surrounding these illegal grow operations,” Taylor said.

To report suspicious activity, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.