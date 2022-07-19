CALHAN, Colo. — Calhan School District has created and been approved by the United States Department of Labor to sponsor the first registered K-12 Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Colorado.

Calhan School District

The Teacher Apprenticeship Program will allow school districts to grow their own teachers from the experienced paraprofessionals, coaches, and staff working within their district. It will also provide an accessible and affordable pathway to becoming a teacher for those who have worked as professionals in a general education setting.

This program was designed in partnership with Calhan School District’s Stephanie Curtis, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ Dr. Katie Anderson-Pence and Colorado Urban Workforce Alliance’s Carrie Sigmon and Calhan School District Superintendent David K. Slothower teamed together to create a teacher apprenticeship for Colorado that has a few similarities to the Grow Your Own Tennessee Apprenticeship Model.

The Calhan apprenticeship meets the expectations of Professional Practices defined by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE). This apprenticeship allows a person with 2 years or 2,700 hours of experience working in a general education setting to have a path to becoming a teacher without having first earned a bachelor’s degree.

The apprentice teacher who meets the hours of experience required must also obtain a CDE substitute authorization, meet observation and coaching requirements while completing expected competencies and required coursework outlined in the apprenticeship.

Calhan School District is partnering with the Pikes Peak BOCES to bring this program to their eight-member districts.

“What this program does is allows schools to give those professionals who have already shown their abilities and dedication to students the opportunity to move into the classroom as a teacher sooner, with significant support, actionable feedback, and a path to licensure,” said Stephanie Curtis, apprenticeship sponsor, and creator.

The objectives of this program are:

To improve student outcomes by providing training and education for the adults who are already working with students every day.

To honor those adults, the experience they bring with them to the classroom, and their determination by providing an affordable and accessible path to becoming teachers.

According to the CDE Colorado Educator Shortage Survey Results Dashboard, there were 844 unfilled positions for the 2021-2022 school year, and 425 teaching positions were filled by long-term substitutes. This new apprenticeship program specifically targets those individuals who are serving those long-term substitute positions.

The K-12 Teacher Apprenticeship program is aimed to increase the knowledge of content, best practices, understanding of state standards, school laws and regulations, student growth expectations and outcomes, and much more for those filling substitute positions.

Additionally, the program offers a way to support prospective teachers in earning a higher education and wage. The average starting hourly wage for a paraprofessional in Colorado is $13.50 per hour, and a paraprofessional only earns pay for the hours worked while at school, according to Curtis. The current wage makes it difficult for those striving to become teachers. Therefore, the teacher apprenticeship program allows paraprofessionals the opportunity to earn $26.50 or more per hour when they meet the requirements of the apprenticeship and take on the responsibility of their own classroom. These pay increases are based on the completion of the apprenticeship program.

Curtis also started looking for a way to help paraprofessionals earn college credits. Curtis worked with Pence at UCCS who saw the potential of what the program could offer in the face of a teacher shortage.

This apprenticeship program is designed for elementary and secondary teacher apprentices. The partnership with UCCS is a crucial component of the program. UCCS College of Education will offer specific courses and pathways for apprentice teachers to earn college credits through the apprenticeship program. The elementary education pathway includes 8 education courses (24 credit hours). The secondary education pathway includes 4 education courses (12 credit hours) and 4 subject-specific content courses (12 credit hours).

Apprentice teachers will have the option to apply these courses to a bachelor’s degree at UCCS and to be recommended for a Colorado initial teaching license upon completion of the degree. Apprentices will be required to pass the Praxis exams required for their grade level or content area.