SOUTHERN COLORADO — It was a cold, snowy day Thursday for much of the state. Here is a look at what viewers sent into FOX21 Newsroom.

Check out this frozen fountain in Monument.

16 degrees in Monument froze this fountain at the top of 105 and 83. Courtesy of Ann Geery

Woodland Park saw 3 inches of snow, while Fountain saw 1 inch. Many cars reportedly slid off the roadway early in the afternoon.

By the evening commute on Thursday, roads were still icy and extreme cold is expected for Friday morning, according to Meteorologist Emily Roehler.

Pueblo broke a snow record with 0.8 inches.