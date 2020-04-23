First responders spread birthday cheer in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS– First responders in El Paso County went above and beyond the call of duty by participating in a few birthday parades for people across Colorado Springs, as the stay-at-home order cancelled many celebrations.

Agencies including American Medical Response (AMR), The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and Woodland Fire (EPSO) teamed up to spread some birthday cheer.

First responders gathered to do a ‘drive by’ with lights and sirens, and even playing birthday music across the loudspeaker.

And the reactions were priceless.

Birthday girl Andrea Sinclair, who works as the Communications Advisor at Penrose St. Francis Health Services, was shocked to see the parade driving past her house. Her roommate arranged the surprise.

“The work that our law enforcement officers are doing, our healthcare workers, our nurses, our doctors, our techs, environmental service workers, they are in direct contact with COVID-19 everyday. And so for me, it just means the world that they want to take the time to celebrate and wish me a happy birthday. It means everything.” said Sinclair.

“This was just, beyond what we ever imagined and could have ever asked for,” said Kayla Maldonado, mother of birthday boy Gabriel (age 4). “This was just so nice to provide a little bit of hope and support and to have the community come out the way they did.. meant just everything to us.”

It’s not something law enforcement agencies can pull together often, but they told FOX21, they were happy they had the chance to make it happen on Wednesday.