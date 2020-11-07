First responders help victims during fatal crash off Highway 83

COLORADO SPRINGS — Coloradans who witnessed a crash on Highway 83 Thursday are speaking out and praising first responders and Good Samaritans who came together to help the crash victims.

Paul Burr was on his way to a construction job in Monument when he spotted the crash.

“I’ve never seen cars tore up that badly in my life,” said Burr.

He says a fire started from underneath the stolen bus, so he decided to put it out with a fire extinguisher he had on him.

“The first thing I can hear vividly was the little girl in SUV crying for help asking people to get out. As a father, it breaks your heart,” added Burr.

Burr says several people stopped to help the victims in the crash; it was a scene he says will forever change his outlook on life. “It’s a devastating thing to experience and to see people’s lives’ change in an instant like that,” he said.

Burr voiced that he is thankful for first responders who sprinted into action.



“They deal with this on a daily basis and I don’t know how they do it,” said Burr. “I know how this one even in my life affected me I cant imagine on a daily basis, I just cant imagine.”

Wescott Fire Station in Black Forest is located yards away from the crash and was one of the first agencies to respond.

“A lot of people running around, so it took a minute to figure out what was going on,” said Lt. Roger Lance with the Wescott Fire Protection District.

Even though people like Burr weren’t wearing a badge, the Fire District says their efforts did not go unnoticed.

“To try to tell you who they were and what their role is, I don’t know, but it’s good to know human nature people want to help one another in this incident,” said Lt. Lance.

Burr said he’s not looking for recognition. He’s just glad he could help out in more ways than one.

“You always wish you would have done more to help there’s only so much one can do,” Burr said.