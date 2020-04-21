First Responders Appreciation Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It hasn’t been easy for businesses during the pandemic but that didn’t stop a group in Colorado Springs from giving back to first responders and health care workers.

They called it ‘First Responders Appreciation Day’ at Dublin Commons Plaza located off of Powers and Dublin Boulevards. More than a dozen businesses on Monday put together gift bags filled with gift certificates for free food and products for the nearly 200 health care workers, police, fire and first responders who showed up.

Although it’s been difficult for these businesses over the last month. They wanted those on the front lines to know they were still thinking of them.

“We got together 2 three weeks ago , partners, when you watch the news, you see the first responders, putting their health, really their lives, they do it every day, we wanted to something to show our appreciation,” Dublin Commons Business Owner John Winsor said.

The business owner wanted to thank the community for their continued support by using their take out and curbside services.