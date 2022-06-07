LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Nearly six months after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than one-thousand homes, a groundbreaking took place for the first “re-built” home in Louisville.

The Marshall Fire was reported on a Thursday morning in December of 2021 and spread quickly throughout the day, reaching around 1,600 acres by the evening and destroying hundreds of homes.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, as well as Fort Carson, Cimmaron Hills Fire, and several other local fire departments, traveled to Boulder County to help fight the fire.

Wood Brothers started digging soil on Monday. The Louisville-based company says work on the foundation should start next week.

Officials set a target date of August 1 to get all debris out of the way.

The fire re-built home should be finished in eight to ten months.