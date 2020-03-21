First positive COVID-19 case identified at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo.– Saturday, Fort Carson Army Post received a Colorado National Guard Soldier who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Fort Carson, the soldier will remain in isolation in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Fort Carson Public Health guidelines. The soldier is being housed at the Colorado National Guard’s 168th Regional Training Institute on Fort Carson, and does not require hospitalization at this time.

Chief of media relations Brandy Gill said in a statement, “Units across Fort Carson have been prepared in the event a Soldier, family member or civilian employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. We are working with our total Army partners in a unified effort, and will follow risk-based measures consistent with guidance from the Department of Defense and the CDC.”

Fort Carson is also changing hours of the commissary due to the coronavirus outbreak.