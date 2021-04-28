First mobile vaccination clinic brought to Cheyenne Mountain High School

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain High School students were able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations from a mobile vaccination vans deployed across El Paso County. It’s a coordinated effort with Nomi Health and the Colorado Department of Pubic Health and Environment and El Paso County Public Health (CDPHE). This effort is also the first mobile clinic for student, parents and staff at Cheyenn Mountain High School.

Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH)said the county’s data shows 25.6% of people ages 16 to 39 are vaccinated.

“To achieve the statewide and local goal of vaccinating at least 75% of the vaccine-eligible population by July 4, it’s essential younger age groups make progress in getting vaccinated to increase community health protection,” said Wheelan.

In order expand vaccination efforts and to reduce barriers, EPCPH and CDPHE says they are trying to provide more ways to bring mobile vaccination vans directly to communities.

Mobile vaccine clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Photos courtesy of El Paso County Public Health

Mobile vaccine clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Photos courtesy of El Paso County Public Health

The vans will carry up to 400 doses of vaccine at a time.

The Cheyenne Mountain clinic gave out Pfizer vaccines which is authorized for high school students ages 16 and older.

EPCPH says while more than 40% of those vaccine eligible in El Paso County have been vaccinated with one dose, the number drops to 18 % among those aged 16-19.

The mobile vans are in addition to the state vaccination buses that were launched April 2. The vans will be focused on El Paso County and provide easier and access for residents throughout the community.

The two vans will be able to visit workplaces, schools and community events. Those interested in hosting vans can reach out to healthinfo@elpasoco.com.

Photos courtesy of El Paso County Public Health: The mobile vaccination van parked outside of Cheyenne Mountain High School, and the vaccine clinic inside the school’s gymnasium.