First look: Space Force reveals utility uniform

CNN– The United States Space Force (USSF) released the first glimpse of their utility uniform on their Twitter page.

The USSF says it will save costs by featuring the same camouflage look as other branches.

Officials tweeted service-members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with on the ground.

The Space Force Chief, General John Raymond was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on January 14.

Earlier today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. Raymond became the first ever Chief of Space Operations. @VP Vice President Mike Pence swore him in during a ceremony at the White House. pic.twitter.com/2zUnJBxmDc — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 15, 2020

Last month, Congress passed a new spending bill that funds the Space Force.

President Donald Trump officially signed off on the new branch in December.

