First Gentleman Marlon Reis is “in good spirits” after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looks on as First Gentleman Marlon Reis speaks during a news conference about the the state’s efforts to protect the process of casting a vote Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colo.– First Gentleman Marlon Reis was diagnosed with COVID-19 nine days ago and Sunday evening he was admitted to the hospital following shortness of breath and a worsening cough, according to a spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis.

The spokesperson says the First Gentleman has normal oxygen saturation, is in good spirits, and looks forward to returning home soon. He has received dexamethasone for inflammation and remdesivir and he has not required oxygen.

Governor Polis is not experiencing any symptoms at this time and will return to public as soon as doctors clear him to be around others.