COLORADO SPRINGS — A stellar High School student in southern Colorado is making a big name for himself, not only in Colorado Springs, but also across the state. From graduating a year early, to holding a 4.8 GPA, William Navarrete Moreno, will be the first generation in his family to go to college.

William’s stellar performance in school started with the encouragement of his brother and 8th grade English Teacher, who pushed him to apply and eventually enroll at Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs. Fast-forward three years and 55 college credits later, and you could say things are going well.

“They really convinced me to go to early colleges, my English Teacher saw that I needed a little bit more of a challenge… and right now I have a 4.8 GPA,” said William.

Right now, William is just a Junior at CEC Colorado Springs, and is set to graduate a year early, in May. According to the Head of School at CEC Colorado Springs, Jennifer Daugherty, William’s success on campus has not gone unnoticed.

“I think William is really a standout student, because of his compassion and his empathy for others. He wants to serve in the community to help others that have gone through similar situations, to emerge more successfully,” said Jennifer Daugherty, Head of School at CEC Colorado Springs.

William is now looking forward to his future of becoming a doctor, as he has been accepted into the Medical School Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“He is definitely on his way to a successful future career in his post secondary endeavors at the University of Colorado in Denver. He was accepted into the BS to MD program, so we just couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Daugherty.

A pride, echoed by William’s parents, who say their son has always wanted to help others. According to William, his passion stems from his childhood and from watching both his mom and dad, immigrants from Mexico, struggle while he was growing up.

“Seeing both my parents, they had a lot of medical issues and they didn’t have access to medical care. I just really want to give back to my community, and I want to be able to give that to people,” said William.

As for William’s father, he had some advice for his son as William turns to his next chapter in life and heads to college.

“It is his future, and like I tell him, what he does is going to be for him. I just tell him to keep putting in the effort,” said Gregiorio Navarrete Moreno, William’s Father.

A sentiment that is shared by William’s mother, who understands it wasn’t an easy road for William.

“Keep moving toward your goal, and that God helps you in meeting your goal, because you deserve it,” said Veda Moreno Rodriguez, William’s Mother.

On top of all William’s success, he is also a Finalist for the Boettcher Scholarship, and was recently awarded $16,000 from USAA, under its “Educating Children of Color” program. In the Fall of 2022, William will begin college at the University of Colorado in Denver as a Pre-Med student, majoring in Integrated Biology. After four years, he will then begin medical school at the Anschutz Medical Campus.