First female lieutenant in Fountain Fire Department’s 107-year existence

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Fire Department is promoting one of its own and making history in the process.

For the first time in the department’s history, there will be a female Lieutenant, Veronica Garrett. Lieutenant Garrett is not only the first female but also the first African American promoted to an officer leadership position in the 107-year history of the Fountain Fire Department.

“I can’t change who I am so I’m proud to do what I do and proud to be who I am so I know that I represent something big and I’m proud to do it,” Lt. Veronica Garrett said.

Garrett started her career with the Fountain Fire Department in 2011 as a Volunteer EMT. According to the department, her work ethic and dedication to the department, as a volunteer, earned her the opportunity to take on a paid position as a Firefighter EMT in 2012.

“If you fail, try again and don’t let it hold you down and don’t let it bring you down,” Lt. Garrett said. “Just keep your head up and keep moving forward.”

Lt. Garrett officially started as a Lieutenant on August 15, after completing a comprehensive testing process including a nationally validated written test, an interview panel, tactical fire scenario, peer review rating, and a Chief’s interview.

“I know that Lieutenant Garrett will be a great leader and truly make a difference for the citizens of Fountain,” Fire Chief James Maxon said.

According to Lt. Garrett, she’s responded to 400-500 calls a year. She works on the B shift and said they work 48 hours on and 96 hours off.

“It’s tough work but once you get it, and understand it, it’s a lot of fun,” Lt. Garrett added. “Every day is a new day, so just be ready.”

Lt. Garrett enjoys being able to give back to the community she lives in. She grew up in and around Colorado Springs. She moved to Colorado in 1997, attended 9 different schools, and graduated from Palmer High School.