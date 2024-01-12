(COLORADO) — Law enforcement agencies occasionally ramp up patrols throughout the year in an effort to curb impaired driving and educate on the public on the danger and lasting impacts of a DUI on your life, and the first enforcement period of 2024 has just begun.

From Jan. 11–24, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 69 local law enforcement agencies for the Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period. During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

Based on preliminary data, there were 218 impairment-related crash fatalities on Colorado roads in 2023, down from 286 in 2022.

The counties with the highest number of fatalities involving an impaired driver in 2023 were Arapahoe at 26 fatalities, Adams at 22, El Paso at 21, and Jefferson at 20. Additionally, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported 740 DUI arrests in 2023, the most of any police department in the state.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

“Last year’s Winter Blitz enforcement period resulted in over 370 DUI arrests,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Don’t risk losing your time, money, license or even your life because of a DUI. Even if you think you’re okay to drive, it’s always better to plan for a sober ride. All motorists, passengers and pedestrians are counting on your decisions this year.”

The recent New Year’s Eve Weekend enforcement period concluded with 221 arrests across 82 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Denver Police Department with 26 arrests, Thornton Police Department with 15 and CSPD with 11. CSP reported 36 arrests. The next DUI enforcement period will be Super Bowl Weekend from Feb. 8-14.