First cannabis cafe opens in the United States

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (CNN) — Marijuana Smokers in Los Angeles now can get their fixes and take care of the munchies under one roof.

The first cannabis cafe in the United States has opened Tuesday. It is called Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, it will be the first farm-to-table restaurant that highlights cuisine and cannabis.

It has flower hosts which are like sommeliers for weed. They can help customers select the best strains for desired flavor and effect or to complement a meal.

Cafe rendering. Courtesy of CNN

The management team at Lowell Farms Cafe is hoping to provide an experience that will attract visitors from states that have not legalized recreational marijuana.

“We wanted to break the stigma against cannabis so we wanted to create an environment where people could comfortably consume and also enjoy a really fantastic meal,” Manager Lily Estanislao said. “So we kind of combined the two. We were lucky enough to get one of 8 licenses in West Hollywood, so we are the first of its kind and we’re super, super excited about it.”

California law forbids infusing cannabis with foods in on-site kitchens. So even though the grub at the restaurant is designed to enhance the cannabis experience it’s completely pot-free.