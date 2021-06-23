First bicycle-related fatality of 2021 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man riding his bicycle across Academy Boulevard at Constitution Avenue was struck by a pick-up on Tuesday, June 15, and died this week at the hospital. This marks the first bicycle-related traffic death for Colorado Springs in 2021.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a crash around 4:34 p.m. involving a Dodge pick-up truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

CSPD said the investigation revealed the bicyclist, 54-year-old Jorge Estrada of Colorado Springs, was stopped at the red light for eastbound Constitution Avenue. Once the eastbound traffic light turned green, he began to ride eastbound across the intersection when he was struck by a pick-up attempting a right turn from eastbound Constitution Avenue onto southbound North Academy Boulevard.

Neither high speeds nor impairment are suspected factors in this crash. The investigation is continuing.

Estrada died as a result of his injuries on Monday, June 21. Estrada is the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 17 traffic fatalities in the city.