First annual “Cars Under the Stars” event on Aug. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills presents “Cars Under the Stars”, a community movie night held in the dealership parking lot this Saturday, Aug. 14 starting at 8:30 p.m.

In lieu of entrance fees, the dealership is encouraging guests to donate school supplies as part of its “Back to School” supplies drive to benefit Academy District 20 students who will be returning to school on Monday, Aug. 16.

Donations of backpacks, pencils, markers, notebooks, crayons and more will be accepted during the event. According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 92% of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford school supplies.

Chris Detone, general manager, said, “We are thrilled to have District 20 as the beneficiary of our first-ever movie night, and to have such great partnering sponsors who share our community focus.”

The featured film will be Disney PIXAR’s Cars. Gates will open at 7 p.m., with Pepsi and Takis will be providing refreshments and sponsoring the event. All funds raised from concessions will be donated to Academy District 20 students.

Other events onsite will be a soccer goal challenge hosted by the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, a chance to win a game day ball by the team’s 2021 players, a chance to win tickets to a Switchbacks game, autograph opportunities with Randy Gradishar, Denver Broncos All-Pro middle linebacker (1974-1983), and a chance to win a personalized Gradishar jersey with a donation.

Allison Cortez, ASD20 chief communication officer, said that the partnership between the school and the dealership is “proof of what people and relationships can do”.