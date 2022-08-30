UPDATE: Just before 1:30 p.m. CSFD said the grass fires are out and crews continue to mop up the area. The grass fires are under investigation, and according to CSFD, are considered suspicious at this time.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is at the scene of multiple grass fires in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, the grass fires are happening in the area of Research and Austin Bluffs Parkways. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, CSFD tweeted that there is “heavy fire apparatus presence in the area.”