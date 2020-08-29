Firefighters encourage community to keep up with mitigation around their homes

COLORADO SPRINGS –The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) wants homeowners to keep in the back of their minds the importance of mitigation.

“We don’t know where the next fire is going to be,” Ashley Whitworth, the Wildfire Mitigation Admin for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, said.

She said homes all over Colorado Springs could fall vulnerable to wildfires. She added the wildland-urban interface area runs from the Air Force Academy to Cheyenne Mountain state park.

“Those are where all of the houses mix in with the trees, and some of it is very, very dense,” Whitworth said.

They want neighbors to keep the area around their homes cleaned up. Whitworth said not only does it protect you, but it helps protect your neighbor’s houses, and if there were to be a wildfire, it would help firefighters too.

“Anything you can do to make your property defendable in the event of a wildfire, that’s what we’re looking at,” Whitworth said.

She said CSFD offers free on-site visits so they can discuss with you what you need to do to keep your home safe. If you can’t afford to get your home mitigated there are grants to help depending on the area you live in and if you qualify.

Whitworth said, “Anything you can do on the front end is only going to help firefighters in the event of a wildfire.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment with CSFD you can HERE.