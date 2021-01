COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire Wednesday evening.

According to firefighters, the fire was reported at N. 30th St. and Water St. and has currently burned one acre. They have asked people to avoid the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Please avoid 30th St North of ColoradoAve and South of Garden of the Gods and 30th St. crews are actively engaged in firefighting operations. pic.twitter.com/u9IMq9so7i — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2021

