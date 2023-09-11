(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Firefighters throughout Southern Colorado and the community gathered at Weidner Field to climb the stadium, honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and to pay tribute to fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra.

The climb also raised money for Officer Becerra’s Family. Those in participation also wore badges, identifying the firefighters who lost their lives 22 years ago on this day.

As the community and firefighters climbed, the calls made to the fire departments echoed throughout the field, a solemn reminder of that fateful day.