Fire under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, COLO.,– On Saturday night, fire teams responded to a fire near railroad tracks north of mile marker 108 off I-25 in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office.

Around 10,000 railroad ties were on fire at two separate locations.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire is arson.

Investigators with the BNSF railroad are conducting an investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office.