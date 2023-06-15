DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was seriously injured after being struck by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets parade Thursday.

The incident happened near the end of the parade route at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street, DPD said.

The officer was transported to the hospital.

The truck was carrying MVP Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, as well as the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Police said the crash is currently under investigation.

FOX31 has crews on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.