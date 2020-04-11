Fire shuts down state Hwy 194 near Otero County line

OTERO COUNTY, Colo.,– On Saturday, the Otero County Sheriff’s office reported a fire along Highway 194, east of La Junta, closing the highway near the Otero County/Bent County line.
La Junta Fire Department Dispatch told FOX21 agencies are working to get livestock out of the way of the fire.
LJFD says no evacuations of people were happening as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dispatch officials told FOX21 they did not have an approximate size of the fire just yet.
Multiple agencies were responding to the fire.
Otero County Sheriff tweeted a video of the fire.
