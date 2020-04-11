Fire shuts down state Hwy 194 near Otero County line

OTERO COUNTY, Colo.,– On Saturday, the Otero County Sheriff’s office reported a fire along Highway 194, east of La Junta, closing the highway near the Otero County/Bent County line.

Large fire on HWY 194 east of La Junta. Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement on scene pic.twitter.com/GZIEVbtFsR — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 11, 2020 Otero County Sheriff Twitter

La Junta Fire Department Dispatch told FOX21 agencies are working to get livestock out of the way of the fire.

LJFD says no evacuations of people were happening as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch officials told FOX21 they did not have an approximate size of the fire just yet.

Multiple agencies were responding to the fire.

Otero County Sheriff tweeted a video of the fire.

Massive Fire East of La junta The “Bent’s Fort Fire” Fire units from all most of southeast Colorado responding. No size up as of yet. pic.twitter.com/nXn0iMwiv0 — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 11, 2020

