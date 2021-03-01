Fire restrictions rescinded for Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Fire Chief orders all fire restrictions to be rescinded Monday due to recent moisture accumulation in Manitou Springs.
“While we have had some recent moisture, conditions could still rapidly deteriorate as we move into the warmer seasons. Because of this, the members of the Pikes Peak Wildfire Preparedness Group will continue to meet weekly to discuss weather predictions, drought conditions, fuel moisture, personnel and equipment resources, and fire activity throughout the region and the state,” according to MSFD Chief John K. Forsett.