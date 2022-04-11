EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for Unincorporated El Paso County as of Sunday, April 10.

The restrictions were called due to continued gusty winds, low humidity, dry conditions, and more.

According to information released by the Sheriff’s Office, “one spark has the potentional to quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire.”

There were multiple fires in the area over the weekend. Crews are still monitoring one fire burning in Pueblo near the water treatment plant.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions include the following:

1. Open fire and open burning, except;

a. Fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences in areas cleared at least 3’ of all flammable materials.

b. Fires in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fire pits or appliances; liquid propane (LPG), or natural gas; cleared at least 3 feet of all flammable materials, with flames lengths not exceeding 2 feet.

c. Fires for which a permit has been obtained by the local fire protection district dating after the restriction date.

2. No use or sale of fireworks and explosive materials, including “exploding” targets or bullets and tracer rounds.

3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren of and cleared of all flammable materials. Exercise industry safety practices when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame always cleared safe area of vegetation and combustibles.

Per the Sheriff’s Office: Fire prevention is a community-wide endeavor, and we must all work together to prevent fires.