COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire was raging outside of a Goodwill Store in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon.

I’ve counted about 7 fire trucks that I can see. Officials have us pushed back a bit. Two more fire trucks just showed up. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/0uMvS7Qk44 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 7, 2020

The large plume of black smoke can be seen for miles.

Colorado Springs Fire Department has responded to the store on South Academy Blvd.

Several roads are closed in the area and traffic is building up around the incident.

Due to an active fire, Jet Wing is shut down between Hancock Expy and Wylie Lane (closure at 1730 hours) @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 7, 2020

Sunday El Paso County was under a red flag warning, which means high fire danger.

This story will be updated.