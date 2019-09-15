Fire near Salida grows over the weekend

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — A fire south of Salida growing over the weekend.

The decker fire, burning in southern colorado now reaching 355 acres with 0 percent containment as of Sunday morning.

This fire started a week ago by a lightning strike but has picked up in recent days.

Incident Commander, John Markalunas said the fire moved through heavy dead and down fuels Saturday was spurred by low humidity, warmer temperatures, and consistent winds.

The fire remains on National Forest Lands and primarily in the wilderness. No homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Markalunas said smoke may settle over state Highway 50 & U.S. Highway 285 in the late afternoons or evenings mainly in Saguache & Fremont counties.

Drivers should slow down near the fire if smoke affects visibility.

An air quality warning has been issued.

They ask people in the area to not call 911 to report fire activity but to call the fire info line at: (719) 626-1095 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)