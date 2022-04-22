LAMAR, Colo. — A fire was reported near Lamar around 2 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo posted about the fire on their Facebook page along with stern warnings bout fire weather dangers in the state. NWS reported dry conditions and winds gusting between 60-70 mph fueling volatile fire weather conditions in the area of the fire.

Satellite imagery shows a large plume of smoke from the fire in Prowers County, moving to the north/northeast, with a smaller wildfire just to the north of the larger one.

Satellite image courtesy of NWS Pueblo

