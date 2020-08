DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire near Interstate 25 in Castle Pines forced evacuations of a nearby apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), the fire was burning near the southbound Castle Pines exit of I-25.

About 3:45 p.m., SMFR said firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it reached the apartment complex.

Crews working grass fire south of Castle Pines Pkwy and west of I-25, approximately an acre and a half. They were able to stop the fire before it reached the apartment complex. Fire has been marked under-control. No injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JFvho8kIgP — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 12, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire burned about 1.5 acres. No injuries have been reported.