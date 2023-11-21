(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said an overnight fire in the northwest part of Pueblo that burned several vehicles and a cargo container was caused by a burn pit on the property.

According to PCSO, on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, PCSO, along with Pueblo City and West Park fire agencies, responded to a fire at two storage yards in the 4200 block of 10th Street, west of Pueblo Boulevard.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the fire burned grass, several vehicles stored on the property, and a Conex box (a type of storage container) filled with assorted items. The initial investigation indicates the cause of the fire was a burn pit on one of the properties.

There were no injuries from the fire, according to PCSO.