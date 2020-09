COLORADO SPRINGS– Four people have been displaced after a fire at a home in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the fire happened at a home at the Cantebury Mobile Home Park.

One dog died from the fire, according to CSFD.

#ColoradoSpringsFire update- Early morning fire displaces 4 people with 1 transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation. Sadly 1 dog perished. Family working with @COWYRedCross. Reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home, they save lives #smokealarm pic.twitter.com/CWNuNbE9Xf — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 5, 2020

Colorado Springs Fire Department reminds people to have working smoke alarms installed in your home.