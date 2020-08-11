Fire department responds to serious crash, smashed dispensary in Old Colorado City

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a serious crash on West Colorado Avenue on Tuesday, August 11.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a serious traffic accident in the area of 32nd Street and West Colorado Avenue on Tuesday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a serious traffic accident at 32nd/Colorado Ave. all of Colorado Ave is blocked at this time. #workingtrapped pic.twitter.com/pLtgYrHVBE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 11, 2020

The Garden of the Budz, a dispensary located at 3178 on West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City, sustained major damage in the crash.

Pictures posted by CSFD also show damaged vehicles.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, all of Colorado Avenue was blocked to traffic, to give emergency crews room to respond.

This article will be updated.