Fire department responds to serious crash, smashed dispensary in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a serious traffic accident in the area of 32nd Street and West Colorado Avenue on Tuesday.
The Garden of the Budz, a dispensary located at 3178 on West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City, sustained major damage in the crash.
Pictures posted by CSFD also show damaged vehicles.
As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, all of Colorado Avenue was blocked to traffic, to give emergency crews room to respond.
