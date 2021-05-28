Brush fire in northern Colorado Springs contained

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were called out Friday afternoon to battle a brush fire north of Great Wolf Lodge, which sits on the north side of the city.

#ColoradoSpringsFire multiple CSFD units on scene of a working brush fire. Ridgeline/Sword Dancer Dr. No structures threatened at this time. Please avoid the area as multiple emergency units are heading to the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 28, 2021

The fire, in the area of Ridgeline and Sword Dancer Drives, was not threatening any structures as of 4 p.m.

CSFD is asking people to avoid the area to allow multiple emergency units to access the scene.

CSFD Fire contained the fire at 4:54 p.m. No injuries or structures damaged reported and fire is estimated at approximately 1/2 acre. CSFD had 9 engine and brush trucks response and aided by 1 AFA engine.

The fire is under investigation.