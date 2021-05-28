Brush fire in northern Colorado Springs contained

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were called out Friday afternoon to battle a brush fire north of Great Wolf Lodge, which sits on the north side of the city.
The fire, in the area of Ridgeline and Sword Dancer Drives, was not threatening any structures as of 4 p.m.
CSFD is asking people to avoid the area to allow multiple emergency units to access the scene.
CSFD Fire contained the fire at 4:54 p.m. No injuries or structures damaged reported and fire is estimated at approximately 1/2 acre. CSFD had 9 engine and brush trucks response and aided by 1 AFA engine.
The fire is under investigation.