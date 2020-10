BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The Black Forest Fire Department is battling a brush fire Wednesday evening and called for mutual aid from EPC Wildland Fire.

The fire is located in the 7600 block of Pinery Circle. Officials have asked people to avoid the area.

Quick responses knocked down this fire before it became too large. pic.twitter.com/816Fk0qrVE — EPC Wildland Fire (@epcwildland) October 14, 2020

