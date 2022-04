EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument.

The USFS reported the fire, called the 320 Fire, on their Twitter account just before 5 p.m. Thursday, and confirmed it was human-caused.

320 Fire location courtesy Pike & San Isabel National Forests

So far no structures are threatened and no evacuation orders are in effect. USFS said one forest service engine and one squad is responding.