Police searching for arson suspect as fire burns near Barr Trail in Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are searching for an arson suspect as crews are working to put out a fire burning near the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs.

The suspect is described as a white male, early 40’s, wearing white t-shirt with gray hoodie tied around waist, wearing gray pants, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the city of Manitou says the fire is the size of a football field and is burning on the lower portion of the Barr Trail.

We are looking for an Arson suspect in the area of Barr Trail: White male, early 40’s, wearing white t-shirt with gray hoodie tied around waist, wearing gray pants. If seen dial 719-390-5555 or 911 in the event of an emergency. Description and info will be updated as we can. pic.twitter.com/iQ59n3mNot — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 9, 2020

We are watching a fire burning near the Barr Trail. @RMACCinfo reporting air support being sent in.

We have a crew on scene, waiting to learn more information. @FOX21News https://t.co/0S3BG381n7 — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) October 9, 2020

The Rocky Mountain Air Coordination Center (RMACC) sent out a tweet saying they are responding to the fire on Thursday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department, The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Manitou Police, Colorado Springs Police, and other crews are also responding.

FOX21 has a crew on scene and will update this article as we learn more.