UPDATE: TUESDAY 4/4/2023 4:17 p.m.

(WETMORE, Colo.) — The fire burning in Wetmore has been put out, according to a post by CCSO on Facebook.

CCSO commended the “outstanding work” of responding crews for putting the fire out. CCSO also said the cause appears to be a power line.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire burning in Wetmore near County Road 389

TUESDAY 4/4/2023 3:28 p.m.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire near County Road 389 in Wetmore, just off Highway 96.

Fire burning in Wetmore, Colorado on Tuesday, April 4, Courtesy: Todd Bischoff

Fire burning in Wetmore, Colorado on Tuesday, April 4, Courtesy: Todd Bischoff

Fire burning in Wetmore, Colorado on Tuesday, April 4, Courtesy: Todd Bischoff

CCSO posted about the fire on Facebook, and said crews from Wetmore Fire, Wet Mountain Fire Protection District, Custer County Road and Bridge, and CCSO were responding.

CCSO said smoke is visible in the area.

Highway 96 is open but County Road 389 is closed to allow fire vehicles to access the burn area.

Todd Bischoff, who sent FOX21News.com photos of the fire said, a “group of us went and started a fire line before the Fire Dept. got there.”

