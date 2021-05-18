Fire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department raced to respond to Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in the area of North Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street on Tuesday. Crews reported seeing active fire and heavy smoke when they first approached the seen, just after noon.

The call initially came in as an explosion and, by 1:15 p.m., the incident was declared “knocked down” by crews on scene.

North Nevada Avenue is closed northbound.

The restaurant was also damaged by a fire in the basement in January. It has been closed for several months for repairs.

The iconic restaurant and bar, built to resemble a hogan, opened as a roadhouse in 1935 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

A FOX21 News crew on scene is reporting no injuries in Tuesday’s fire.