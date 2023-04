(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is at the scene of a home fire on East Cheyenne Road near South Nevada Avenue that happened on Saturday, April 15.

On Saturday, around 8:40 a.m. CSFD tweeted it was at the scene of a structure fire at E. Cheyenne Rd. CSFD reported the fire was showing through the roof.

CSFD said an engine is on the scene working on the fire.