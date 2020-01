COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at 315 W Bijou Street in Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

The building once contained a Denny’s Restaurant, but has sat vacant for some time.

CSFD is calling it a “two alarm fire” and is asking people to avoid the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a 2 alarm working structure fire at 315 W BIJOU ST: DENNY'S RESTAURANT pic.twitter.com/mjXikpHluu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 14, 2020

